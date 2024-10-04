BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,473,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,221,000 after buying an additional 847,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,172,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 665.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 627,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 545,371 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,088,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after purchasing an additional 506,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,775,000 after purchasing an additional 402,666 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRBR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.30%. The business had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

