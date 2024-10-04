Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,764.99 ($36.98) and traded as high as GBX 3,126 ($41.81). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,072 ($41.09), with a volume of 209,091 shares.

BWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($40.30) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($48.82) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,368 ($45.05) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,014.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,769.66. The company has a market cap of £3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,767.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

