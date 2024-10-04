Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,764.99 ($36.98) and traded as high as GBX 3,126 ($41.81). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,072 ($41.09), with a volume of 209,091 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($40.30) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($48.82) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,368 ($45.05) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bellway
Bellway Stock Up 1.3 %
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bellway
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.