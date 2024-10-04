Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,415 ($18.93) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.86% from the stock’s previous close.
KNOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($16.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kainos Group
Kainos Group Price Performance
Kainos Group Company Profile
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.