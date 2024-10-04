Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,415 ($18.93) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.86% from the stock’s previous close.

KNOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($16.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of KNOS opened at GBX 848 ($11.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,176.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 822 ($11.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,288 ($17.23). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 986.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,030.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

