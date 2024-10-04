Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group (LON:KNOSGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,415 ($18.93) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.86% from the stock’s previous close.

KNOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($16.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Kainos Group Price Performance

Shares of KNOS opened at GBX 848 ($11.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,176.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 822 ($11.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,288 ($17.23). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 986.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,030.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

