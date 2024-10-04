Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 267932563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Insider Transactions at Bezant Resources
In other news, insider Colin Bird bought 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($601,926.16). Company insiders own 18.25% of the company’s stock.
Bezant Resources Company Profile
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
