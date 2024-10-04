BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.81.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $434.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.98. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

