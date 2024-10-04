Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.21. 4,244,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 7,161,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Get Bilibili alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bilibili

Bilibili Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter worth $29,336,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,849,000. SIH Partners LLLP boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 709,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 981,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 779,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter worth $11,490,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.