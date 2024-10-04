Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.75 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 6.02 ($0.08). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.10), with a volume of 3,673 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,386.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.06.

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

