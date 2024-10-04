BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.22 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 66.37 ($0.89). Approximately 255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.10 ($0.90).

BioPharma Credit Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.70. The company has a market capitalization of £936.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,139.80 and a beta of 0.22.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

