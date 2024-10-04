BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.54. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 9,818 shares traded.

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 63.07.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 13,728.83% and a negative return on equity of 120.47%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Analysts expect that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.