BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Trading Down 5% – Should You Sell?

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.98. 64,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 216,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter.
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
