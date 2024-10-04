Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.09 and last traded at C$6.03, with a volume of 487380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLN. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

The company has a market cap of C$496.55 million, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.44.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

