Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.09 and last traded at C$6.03, with a volume of 487380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on BLN. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLN
Blackline Safety Stock Performance
Blackline Safety Company Profile
Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackline Safety
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.