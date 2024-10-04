BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BINC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.97. 955,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $53.56.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

