BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $925.07.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $951.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $888.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $825.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $958.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total value of $9,434,479.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

