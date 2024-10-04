BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $995.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $945.00 to $995.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $928.40.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $949.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $960.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $888.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $825.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,810,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,735,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 219.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,918,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.