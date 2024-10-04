BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Up 5.2% – Still a Buy?

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 517,731 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 160,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

BKSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $851.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackSky Technology news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $169,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,527.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackSky Technology news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $169,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,527.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 24,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $175,090.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,654.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,362 shares of company stock valued at $446,535 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the second quarter worth about $295,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 800,287 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

