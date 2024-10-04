Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2,072.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,872 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,050,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $151.23 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.