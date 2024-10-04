Blackstone Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.69 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.69 ($0.01). Blackstone Loan Financing shares last traded at GBX 0.69 ($0.01), with a volume of 107,715 shares traded.

Blackstone Loan Financing Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 528.21, a quick ratio of 439.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.64.

Blackstone Loan Financing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a €0.02 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 3.36%. Blackstone Loan Financing’s payout ratio is 6,923.08%.

Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

