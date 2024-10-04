Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Trading 21.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report) shares were up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 6,072,378 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 1,470,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Block Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.15. The company has a market cap of £7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.27.

Block Energy Company Profile

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. The company owns 100% working interests in West Rustavi, Block IX, Block XI, and Norio onshore oil and gas fields; and 90% working interest in Satskhenisi onshore oil field located in Kura basin. The company was formerly known as Goldcrest Resources Plc and changed its name to Block Energy Plc in May 2017.

