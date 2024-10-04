Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 578098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 42,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

