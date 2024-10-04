BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 5.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 66,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 23,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BlueLinx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,433,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BXC. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

BlueLinx Price Performance

Shares of BXC opened at $103.49 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $132.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average is $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.94.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.36 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

