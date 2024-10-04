BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 108000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

BluMetric Environmental Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roger Michael Woeller sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00. In related news, insider Roger Michael Woeller sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Daniel Hilton purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$30,550.00. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

