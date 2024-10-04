BMO Capital Markets Cuts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$3.25

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s previous close.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Ensign Energy Services stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.61. 117,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,376. The firm has a market capitalization of C$479.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$391.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$387.80 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ensign Energy Services

About Ensign Energy Services

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.29 per share, with a total value of C$25,173.50. 44.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

