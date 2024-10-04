BMO Capital Markets Increases Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $11.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRK

Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. 1,129,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $6,732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,646,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,474,860.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $6,732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,646,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,474,860.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 1,044,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $11,413,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,495,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,131,945.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,712,733 shares of company stock valued at $67,816,851 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 469,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,717,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.