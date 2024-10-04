BMO Capital Markets Lowers HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $53.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DINO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

DINO stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $46.61. 1,263,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in HF Sinclair by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 211,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

