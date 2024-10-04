BMO Capital Markets Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$130.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.43% from the company’s previous close.

PD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$136.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ATB Capital cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$123.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.00.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded up C$1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$88.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$67.46 and a 1-year high of C$109.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$92.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.80.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.85) by C$2.29. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of C$429.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 11.3888131 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total transaction of C$530,779.18. In other news, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total transaction of C$350,035.00. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total value of C$530,779.18. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

