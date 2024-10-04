BMO Capital Markets Lowers Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target to $13.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

TALO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.25. 661,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 160.57 and a beta of 1.94. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Talos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 343,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,426,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,488,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,494,150.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,119,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,130 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

