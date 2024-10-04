BMO Capital Markets Lowers Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$5.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.84.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Trican Well Service stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.87. 511,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,006. The stock has a market cap of C$971.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.60. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$3.79 and a twelve month high of C$5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.58.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$211.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.10 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.6312336 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson purchased 27,000 shares of Trican Well Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,140.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,977 shares of company stock worth $173,559 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.