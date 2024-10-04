BMO Capital Markets Trims STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Target Price to C$4.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STEP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of TSE:STEP traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.91. 60,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,286. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.02. The firm has a market cap of C$280.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.37 and a 52 week high of C$4.82.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

