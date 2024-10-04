BMO Capital Markets Trims STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Target Price to C$4.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STEP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.
