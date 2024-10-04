BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 13.83 and last traded at 13.83. Approximately 17,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 23,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.86.

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is 13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is 13.57.

