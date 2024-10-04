BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 155,476 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the previous session’s volume of 28,739 shares.The stock last traded at $77.93 and had previously closed at $77.63.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $673.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

