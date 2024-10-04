Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$76.68 and traded as high as C$85.06. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$84.25, with a volume of 90,347 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.90.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$84.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$709,560.00. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

