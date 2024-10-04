Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.00.

BA stock opened at $150.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.36. Boeing has a 52 week low of $149.49 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boeing will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Boeing by 22.5% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

