Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $152.73 and last traded at $151.45. Approximately 1,536,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,996,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.36. The stock has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

