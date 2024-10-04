Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$104.19 and last traded at C$104.14, with a volume of 391619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$101.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$110.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 3.3 %

Insider Activity at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$80.48. The stock has a market cap of C$9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

