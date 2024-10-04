Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$103.50 and last traded at C$103.05, with a volume of 9721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.92.
Bombardier Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.98.
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
