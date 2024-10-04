Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$103.50 and last traded at C$103.05, with a volume of 9721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.92.

Bombardier Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.98.

Bombardier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.