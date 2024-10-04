BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 166 ($2.22), with a volume of 3290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.50 ($2.16).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 155.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.