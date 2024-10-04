Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Brady were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Brady Price Performance

BRC stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $76.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Brady’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $216,020.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,014.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $916,934.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,231 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.