Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.87. 11,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 44,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 million, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bragg Gaming Group Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRAG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

