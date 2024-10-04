Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Trading Down 8% – Here’s Why

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) fell 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 110,478 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 93,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.35 ($0.06).

Braveheart Investment Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 17.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of £2.55 million, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of -0.34.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

