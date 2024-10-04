Breaking Data (CVE:BKD) Shares Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Breaking Data Corp. (CVE:BKD – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 45,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 94,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Breaking Data Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70.

About Breaking Data

(Get Free Report)

Breaking Data Corp., a technology provider, offers a range of artificial intelligence services in the United States and Canada. It offers semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) services. The company's technology platform has various practical applications in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in media and data rich settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Breaking Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breaking Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.