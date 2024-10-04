Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 14,244 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises 1.3% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the second quarter worth $18,374,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,337,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 456.4% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 341,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 280,468 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 627,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 243,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,004,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 229,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

