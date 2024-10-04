Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 5,970 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises 1.7% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 164,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SYLD traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.34. 54,365 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

