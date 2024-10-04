Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,914 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 3.7% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRF. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,102,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 184,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,552. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $40.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

