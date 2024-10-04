Breakwater Capital Group Buys 16,428 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.6% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 243,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 48,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,480,000.

IQLT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.94. 512,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

