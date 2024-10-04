Breakwater Capital Group Buys 2,457 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,291,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,011,000 after buying an additional 129,280 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 932,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 740,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after purchasing an additional 290,976 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 620,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Money LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 553,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 83,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DFEV stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 69,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.