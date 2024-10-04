Breakwater Capital Group Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Breakwater Capital Group reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,422 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,279,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,260,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,074,000 after purchasing an additional 102,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $303,994,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.06. 543,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,799. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $314.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.14.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

