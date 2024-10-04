Breakwater Capital Group Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 200,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VTIP traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,682. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

