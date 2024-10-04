Breakwater Capital Group Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 595,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,393. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

