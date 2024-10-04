Breakwater Capital Group Sells 376 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Breakwater Capital Group cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,940,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,585,000 after purchasing an additional 54,272 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.75. 792,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,628. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.77 and a 200-day moving average of $352.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.