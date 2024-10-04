BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCTX opened at $0.96 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.31% of BriaCell Therapeutics worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

